Assetmark Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 74,650.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $238.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.68. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.51 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

