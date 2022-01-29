Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:AFG opened at $129.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.51. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

