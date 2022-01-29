Assetmark Inc. Purchases 12,841 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3,879.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHW. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $287.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.31. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

