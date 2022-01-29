Atkore (ATKR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 31st. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. Atkore’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $96.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. Atkore has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $118.49.

In related news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

