Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $615.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $491.00.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

