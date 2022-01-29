AT&T Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on T. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

