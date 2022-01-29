AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $32.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.