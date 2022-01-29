Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AURA. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

Aura Biosciences stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

