Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.32

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 141665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$93.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00.

In other news, Director Kevin Cameron Drover acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$25,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,199,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$401,667.01.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

