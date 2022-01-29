AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$60.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACQ shares. CIBC raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada stock traded up C$1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.64. 118,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,319. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$26.37 and a one year high of C$59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

