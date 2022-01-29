Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Cut to $203.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.15.

ADP opened at $199.27 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $164.24 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

