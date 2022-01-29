Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

