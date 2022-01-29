Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 27.8% in the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 90.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 951,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,784,000 after purchasing an additional 451,401 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

