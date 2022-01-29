Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,771,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,790,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,859.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 65,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 61,803 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Shares of CBSH opened at $67.96 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.51.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $631,082.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $650,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

