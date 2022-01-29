Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 76.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 954,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,966 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after purchasing an additional 528,219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,613,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,737,000 after purchasing an additional 215,961 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.87. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

