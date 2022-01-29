Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,472 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 173,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of RPRX opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.