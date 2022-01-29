Aviva PLC Sells 7,446 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,633 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMO opened at $40.71 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.2189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

IMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

