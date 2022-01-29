Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4-5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avnet by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

