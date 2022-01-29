Axos Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 18,377 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,754% compared to the typical daily volume of 644 put options.

Shares of AX stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 722,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,322. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AX shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

