B. Riley Upgrades First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Buy

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

FCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

FCF stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 538,511 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 341,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 333,180 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

