Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

BKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,446,578 shares of company stock worth $1,186,174,906 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

