Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLL opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.97. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.