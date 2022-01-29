Ball (NYSE:BLL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BLL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

NYSE:BLL opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.97. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Ball alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.