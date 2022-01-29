Ball (NYSE:BLL) Announces Earnings Results

Ball (NYSE:BLL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Ball stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

