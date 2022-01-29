Ball (NYSE:BLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ball (NYSE:BLL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

