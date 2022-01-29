Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues Earnings Results

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.
Shares of TBBK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. 483,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,803. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bancorp by 1,912.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
About Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
