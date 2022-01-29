Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues Earnings Results

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. 483,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,803. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bancorp by 1,912.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

