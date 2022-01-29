Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the December 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDGSF remained flat at $$20.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. Bank of Georgia Group has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.

