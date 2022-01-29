Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 16,393 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 30.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $329,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 27.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Welltower by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 703,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,713,000 after purchasing an additional 127,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

NYSE:WELL opened at $84.06 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.88.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

