Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,563 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

ILF opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

