Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 618,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,721,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 502,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,349,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.