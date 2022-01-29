Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $5.99 Million in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of Boston Beer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $1,543,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $758.20.

SAM stock opened at $426.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.84 and its 200-day moving average is $553.65. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.68 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

