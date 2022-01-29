Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 18,537 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,537 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gartner by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

IT stock opened at $287.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.59. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.18 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

