Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $456.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 262,178 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

