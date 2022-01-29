Barclays Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $20.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRO. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of MRO opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.61, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after purchasing an additional 878,317 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

