Barclays PLC Acquires 10,729 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of United Natural Foods worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 443,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 198,760 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after buying an additional 111,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.