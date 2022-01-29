Barclays PLC Acquires 625,543 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 6,310.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 625,543 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.64% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 99,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 752,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 441.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 586,456 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $342.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.66.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.