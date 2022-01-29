Barclays PLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,203 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of HNI worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in HNI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $80,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,602 shares of company stock worth $2,716,726. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

