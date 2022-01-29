Barclays PLC Purchases 7,973 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WD shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $125.22 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.77 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.16 and its 200-day moving average is $126.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

