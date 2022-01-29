Barclays PLC Sells 45,743 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,743 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Trustmark worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 36.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 9.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Trustmark by 6.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $256,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TRMK stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

