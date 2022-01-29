Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Short Interest Up 165.0% in January

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BRRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barloworld from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Investec upgraded shares of Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of BRRAY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876. Barloworld has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.

