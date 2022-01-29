Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Barloworld from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of BRRAY stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. Barloworld has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.

