Barrington Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $208.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.47. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 84,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.09%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.