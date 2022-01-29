BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 21.36%.

NASDAQ:BCML traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,025. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. BayCom has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BayCom by 116.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in BayCom by 13.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BayCom by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

