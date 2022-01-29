Bayfirst Finl Corp (BAFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 15th

Bayfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BAFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Shares of BAFN opened at $21.87 on Friday. Bayfirst Finl has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

About Bayfirst Finl

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on September 1, 2000 and is headquartered in St.

