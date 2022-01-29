Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €110.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KGX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €102.92 ($116.96).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €79.48 ($90.32) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €90.92. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

