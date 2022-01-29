Berenberg Bank Lowers Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.25) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of SLFPF stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.