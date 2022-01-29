Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.37) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 282 ($3.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.17) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 265 ($3.58) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 246 ($3.32).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 236.20 ($3.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 175.30 ($2.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 288 ($3.89). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 238.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.80.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.