Berenberg Bank Trims Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Target Price to C$1.20

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from C$1.60 to C$1.20 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GAU. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.05.

Shares of GAU stock opened at C$0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.00. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,800.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

