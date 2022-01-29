Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Buys $79,596.00 in Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BHLB opened at $28.92 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

