Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Bio-Techne posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $13.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.09. 461,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,189. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.36. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $322.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.